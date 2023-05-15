Ukraine needs allies’ help to reach NATO standards: Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday he expects allies to agree on a multi-year program to help Ukraine advance towards NATO military standards at a July summit in Vilnius.



NATO done sending almost all pledged military vehicles to Ukraine

NATO allies and partners have delivered almost all their promised combat vehicles to Ukraine, the Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said…

see more

“I expect that we will agree on a multi-year program, where we will work on how to help Ukraine transition from Soviet-era standards, doctrines and equipment to NATO standards… and become fully interoperable with NATO,” Stoltenberg told the Copenhagen Democracy Summit via video link.

“Doing that will also help Ukraine move towards NATO membership,” he said. Ukraine is striving for eventual NATO membership as it acquires advanced Western weaponry from supporters in the alliance to fight off a Russian invasion.

Stoltenberg also said he plans to leave his post as NATO secretary general when his tenure end in October.

“I [have] made it clear that I have no other plans than to leave this fall. I will be in almost twice as long as originally planned. And that’s all I have to say about that. I am totally focused on that task until my tenure ends in October,” he stated.