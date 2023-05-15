First U.S.-made HIMARS systems reach Poland

The first batch of U.S-made HIMARS launchers arrived in Poland on Monday. The ceremony of receiving the systems was attended by the country’s Minister of Defense Mariusz Błaszczak.



The minister recalled that a “HIMARS academy” is soon to be established in Toruń, central Poland, training soldiers in the operation of launchers, as well as dealing with the logistics and servicing of this equipment.

“We know, because we observe what is happening in Ukraine, that artillery plays a key role [in a country’s defense]… hence our efforts to increase its capabilities,” he said.

In 2019, Poland’s Defence Ministry ordered 20 M142 HIMARS rocket artillery launchers – including two practice ones – mounted on the Oshkosh wheeled chassis, and associated equipment.

Last year, it asked the U.S. to prepare an offer for another approximately 500 systems. However, given the needs of Washington and other interested countries and the time required for such an order, Poland concluded a contract for 218 Chunmoo launchers from South Korea.

In February this year, the U.S. authorities responded to Poland’s request and agreed to potentially sell another 488 launchers with munitions with a range of 300 km, test kits, computer and communications equipment, training and system integration support. These launchers will be mounted on Polish-made Jelcz wheeled chassis.

The M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) is a high-mobility long-range rocket artillery system manufactured by Lockheed Martin.





Photos: PAP/Leszek Szymański