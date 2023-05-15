Belarus PM replaces Lukashenka at ceremony, sparks speculation

Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has not been seen in public since Tuesday, did not appear on Sunday at a ceremony in the capital, Minsk, triggering speculation that the veteran leader is seriously ill.



The BelTA state news agency reported that Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko read a message from Lukashenka during an annual ceremony at which young people swear allegiance to the ex-Soviet state’s flag.

The agency gave no reason for Lukashenka’s absence five days after he appeared unwell and skipped parts of commemorations in Moscow marking the Soviet Union’s World War Two victory over Germany.

Lukashenka also did not speak at an event in Minsk marking the anniversary for the first time in his long presidency. That event was the last time he was seen in public.

According to some of @nau_belarus sources #Lukashenko has a severe viral infection.

Diagnosis is here @nau_belarus ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Nu2G9cvQl2

— Pavel Latushka (@PavelLatushka) May 14, 2023

According to the opposition news outlet Euroradio, Lukashenka was taken to an elite Minsk clinic on Saturday.

A Russian online publication, Podyom, quoted a senior member of the Duma lower house of parliament, Konstantin Zatulin, as saying that “Lukashenka has simply fallen ill … and probably needs a rest.”

Lukashenka did not appear in public after reports of deteriorating health

Since #Lukashenka left Russia without attending the Victory Day lunch with Putin, he has disappeared from the public eye. On May 14, the Belarusian dictator did not attend the annual flag day ceremony held… pic.twitter.com/mBVhPgVvlL

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 14, 2023

Russia’s daily Kommersant also published a story about Lukashenka’s health, citing Zatulin and Belarusian opposition media. Russian media rarely publish stories about the health of the leaders of Russia or its allied neighbors.

Since taking office in 1994, Lukashenka has used the police to quell demonstrations, while courts have shut down opposition media outlets, sentenced opponents to lengthy prison terms, and forced activists to flee the nation in large numbers.

Lukashenka received backing from Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in squashing protests, and last year he allowed his country’s territory to be used as part of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Belarus’ foreign minister Sergei Aleinik is expected on Monday to start this three-day visit to Moscow, Russia’s foreign ministry said last week.