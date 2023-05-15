Zelenskyy meets British PM after arrival in U.K.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a tour of European capitals to shore up support before an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive, arrived in the U.K. on Monday where he met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.



The two leaders met at the British PM’s Chequers country residence. Zelenskyy was the first foreign leader Sunak has hosted there since taking office in October.

“First of all, thank you very much, you’ve already supported us a lot… we are thankful from all our hearts,” the Ukrainian president told his host before the official meeting.

“The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations,” he added.

Ukraine’s pursuit of NATO membership

Earlier on Monday, Zelenskyy issued a new appeal to NATO to make a “positive political decision” on Kyiv’s membership bid at a July summit.

“It is time to remove the biggest security uncertainty in Europe – that is, to approve a positive political decision on [Ukrainian] membership in NATO,” he said in a video address to the Copenhagen Democracy Summit.

“This is worth doing at the July summit already. This will be a timely signal,” he emphasized.

Zelenskyy is on a tour of European capitals to shore up support before an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive to try to retake Russian-occupied territory.