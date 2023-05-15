Opposition’s big chance: expert on Turkish presidential election

With nearly all of the votes counted, Turkey’s incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will likely have to face Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in a second round of the hotly contested election. To discuss the matter, we were joined by Adam Starzyński, a political commentator.



Turkey headed for election runoff with Erdoğan leading Kılıçdaroğlu

As our guest pointed out, for the first time in years, the opposition in Turkey felt that is it possible to “unseat” Erdoğan after a two-decades-long stint in power.

“Naturally, the political climate [in Turkey] is very much affected by the failed coup of 2016, of which there are many theories,” he said, adding that the incumbent president put the blame on the opposition, while his opponents claimed that it was all staged by Erdoğan himself in order to gain more power.

