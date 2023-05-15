Macron promises further support for Ukraine during Zelenskyy’s visit

France will send to Ukraine in the coming weeks dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, including the AMX-10RCs fighting vehicles, according to a joint statement issued after President Emmanuel Macron’s talks with Ukraine’s president.



After a working dinner that lasted more than three hours between Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the French presidency indicated that Paris was also concentrating on supporting Kyiv’s air defense capabilities against Russian strikes.

The visit to Paris formed part of Zelenskyy’s whirlwind weekend tour of several key European allies to drum up military and financial support ahead of an expected major Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russian forces.

After securing a bumper USD 3 bn new military package from Germany over the weekend, Zelenskyy said in Berlin on Sunday that Kyiv and its allies could make a Russian defeat “irreversible” as early as this year.

Macron reaffirmed to his Ukrainian counterpart that Paris will continue to provide political, financial, humanitarian and military support to Ukraine for as long as necessary, according to the statement.

⚡️Zelensky arrives in Paris, meets Macron.

Volodymyr Zelensky will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron for a "working dinner," at which the pair will discuss "the support that France continues to provide in response to Ukraine's urgent military and humanitarian needs." pic.twitter.com/EmFl6A7foY

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 14, 2023

A source at the French presidency told reporters that additional, more modern defense systems would be made available to Ukraine.

The source added that there is no question of delivering fighter jets to Kyiv, as it has requested.

The French AMX-10RCs vehicles have high speed and maneuverability, allowing them to move quickly on the battlefield and change positions. Ukraine’s Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov called them a “sniper rifle on… fast wheels.”

After his appearance in France, Zelenskyy will also meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday.

Today – London. The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air. This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations.

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 15, 2023

Last week Britain became the first country to start supplying Ukraine with long-range cruise missiles, which will allow its forces to hit Russian troops and supply dumps deep behind the front lines.