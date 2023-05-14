Turkish election: Erdoğan still with narrow majority after 82 pct votes counted

With 82.54 percent of the votes counted, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan still leads with 50.3 pct. of votes compared to Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu’s 43.91 pct. Earlier preliminary results from Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday showed Erdoğan ahead with 55.03 pct. compared to opposition rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu with 39 pct. As the gap between the two main candidates narrows, a second round is becoming an increasingly likely possibility.

Kılıçdaroğlu, who has been selected by several opposition parties to be their joint candidate, was expected to pose a challenge to Erdoğan’s two-decade rule, first as Prime Minister and then as President.

The narrowing gap prompted Kılıçdaroğlu to post an optimistic message on Twitter.

“We are leading,” Kılıçdaroğlu wrote.

Öndeyiz.

— Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu (@Kılıçdaroğluk) May 14, 2023

“We can say this comfortably: Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu will be announced as the 13th president of our country today,” Ekrem İmamoğlu, Mayor of Istanbul and oppositionist to Erdoğan, added in a news conference.

Earlier, HaberTurk and other Turkish broadcasters said the results, given less than two hours after polling stations closed, were based on 21.33 percent of the ballot boxes counted.

The results were not expected to be published until later in the evening, however, the head of Turkey’s High Election Board earlier lifted a publication ban and said to wait until it announces official tentative results.

Pre-election polls had given the edge to Kılıçdaroğlu, who pledges to roll back much of Erdoğan’s two-decade legacy.

Turkey at the crossroads

Erdoğan, a powerful orator and master campaigner, has pulled out all the stops on the campaign trail. He commands fierce loyalty from pious Turks who once felt disenfranchised in secular Turkey and his political career has survived an attempted coup in 2016, and numerous corruption scandals.

However, if Turks do oust Erdoğan it will be largely because they saw their prosperity and ability to meet basic needs decline, with inflation that topped 85 pct. in October 2022 and a collapse in the lira currency.

Erdoğan has taken tight control of most of Turkey’s institutions and sidelined liberals and critics. Human Rights Watch, in its World Report 2022, said Erdoğan’s government has set back Turkey’s human rights record by decades.

Kurdish voters, who account for 15-20 pct. of the electorate, will play a vital role, with the Nation Alliance unlikely to attain a parliamentary majority by itself.

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) is not part of the main opposition alliance but fiercely opposes Erdoğan after a crackdown on its members in recent years.