Kyiv on counteroffensive in Bakhmut; Russian MoD admits 2 commanders dead

Russia’s Defense Ministry admitted on Sunday that two of its military commanders were killed in eastern Ukraine, as Kyiv’s forces renewed efforts to break through Russian lines and push the invaders out of the city of Bakhmut that has been hotly contested for the past several months.

Ukraine reports minor advancements around Bakhmut

In a daily briefing, the ministry said that Commander Vyacheslav Makarov of the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade and Deputy Commander Yevgeny Brovko from another unit were killed trying to stop the Ukrainian counterattack.

The Russian Ministry of Defense rarely admits the deaths of military command in its daily briefings.

It also claimed Ukrainian forces launched counterattacks in the north and south of Bakhmut over the past 24 hours, but that they had not broken through Russian lines.

“All attacks by units of Ukraine’s armed forces have been repelled,” the Russians claim.

Ukrainian deputy defense minister Hanna Malyar said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces “continue to move forward in the Bakhmut sector in the suburbs.”

“Our units captured more than ten enemy positions in the north and south of Bakhmut and cleared a large area of forest near Ivanivske. Enemy soldiers from different units were captured,” she said on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian forces have been able to take full control of the city after months of human-wave attacks.

Moscow acknowledged on Friday that its forces had fallen back north of Bakhmut amid a surge of Ukrainian attacks, but Kyiv has played down suggestions a huge, long-planned counteroffensive has officially begun.