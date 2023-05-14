World News 14.05

Turks go to the polls; Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visits Germany as Ukrainian forces begin regaining control over Bakhmut; and Sweden’s Loreen wins the annual Eurovision Song Contest. This and much more in Sunday’s edition of World News. This and much more in Sunday’s edition of World News.

Turks went to the polls on Sunday to decide whether Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is to remain their President and whether his Justice and Development Party, AKP, will remain in power. Berk Esen, Assistant Professor of Political Science, was TVP World’s expert guest invited to shed more light on Turkey’s political landscape.