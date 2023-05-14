President Zelenskyy arrives in France for talks with Macron

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in France on Sunday for a dinner meeting in Paris with President Emmanuel Macron.



Zelenskyy is one of the greatest leaders of 21st century: Polish PM

“Today Ukraine is the most advanced bridgehead of united Europe; Ukraine is defending our freedom on the borders of Europe,” said Polish Prime…

The French presidency said earlier that Macron would reaffirm France’s military and humanitarian support for Ukraine at the meeting. Zelenskyy had been in Berlin earlier on Sunday.

Zelenskyy was welcomed by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna as he stepped out of his plane.