Central Madrid overrun by tractors as farmers protest

On tractors and on foot, hundreds of farmers took to the streets in Madrid on Sunday, May 14, to protest against policies they say are putting their livelihoods at risk.



Organized by SOS Rural, a citizens group made up of about 500 farming, hunting, fishing and transport organizations, protesters called on the government to step up its management of water supplies and complained about the rising price of fuel, herbicides and pesticides which they said would make them bankrupt.

Spain’s worst drought

Spain is suffering a long-term drought, with the driest start to a year since records began to be registered in 1961.

The lack of rainfall is affecting 80 percent of crops and causing irreversible losses on more than 5 million hectares of rainfall-dependent cereal crops, farmers association COAG said on Thursday, May 11.

With less than half of the average rainfall in the first four months of 2023, according to official data, wheat and barley crops in most of the country have been all but chalked up as lost, COAG said.

“Last year the olive harvest was horrendous and, if it doesn’t rain, olive, almond and pistachio trees, everything, might die. It’s a ruin,” farmer Enrique Nieto said as he stood near his tractor.

Rice cultivation will be abandoned in Andalusia where it traditionally predominated, while the viability of fruit trees in Andalusia, Murcia, Valencia and Catalonia is seriously threatened and many farmers will be forced to uproot them.

“When we are unable to produce food, people will arrive at the supermarket and they won’t be able to shop. As simple as that,” farmer Luis Miguel Abad said.

Madrid’s government delegation put attendance at Sunday’s march at 1500, but organizers said 25,000 people had joined the demonstration.