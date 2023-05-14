Zelenskyy is one of the greatest leaders of 21st century: Polish PM

“Today Ukraine is the most advanced bridgehead of united Europe; Ukraine is defending our freedom on the borders of Europe,” said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Aachen on Sunday, where he spoke at the ceremony of awarding the Charlemagne Prize to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Polish PM further praised Ukraine’s head of state as one of the greatest leaders in modern times.

“Putin chose catastrophe, he is alone and now everyone understands what we understand. Putin is the catastrophe, this is the answer,” said Zelenskyy upon receiving the Charlemagne Prize.

“Putin is aggression […] death has become his formula. How are we to talk with him? Throughout its entire long history, humanity never knew anyone who could come to an understanding with death,” the Ukrainian President said. “He who brings death, who entered the path of genocide, who wants to destroy us and destroy Europe […] should be [the one] asking for mercy. And then will come our answer: a tribunal.”

One of the speakers at the award ceremony was the Polish Prime Minister, who said that the day Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, it became apparent that two contradictory visions of the world collided.

“[On the one hand] A vision, a dream of a community of nations, solidarity, striving for the common good. The other vision [was] Russian chauvinism, colonialism, imperialism, lack of respect for human life,” Morawiecki said, later adding that the strength of the European civilization is “founded on solidarity” and its “driving force and heart” are the “desire for freedom”.

“Neither Ukraine nor any other country in the eastern part of Europe is ‘a brotherly nation’ of Russia,” Morawiecki said.

He also praised Zelenskyy for his courage in the face of the Russian invasion, calling him “one of the greatest leaders of the twenty-first century.”

“His valor reminded the EU leaders how important sovereignty and independence are. There are values for which nations are still ready to shed blood in the twenty-first century,” said the Polish PM, adding that if it were not for Zelenskyy’s personal “heroic stance”, the EU would have been at the EU’s doorstep and with the power to destabilize the region and whole of Europe.

“He is an example for every political leader; we can learn from him what real leadership truly is,” Morawiecki added.

“The EU must face Russia, overcome it because it [Russia] negates Europe and the values we profess,” Morawiecki said contrasting the ideals of Europe and Ukraine with those represented by the Kremlin tyranny, and saying that Europe cannot be fully united until Ukraine is accepted as its fully fledged. member.

The Charlemagne Prize has been awarded by the city of Aachen in western Germany since 1950 for work done in the service of European unification. Aachen (also known as Aix-La-Chapelle in French) served as the primary seat of Charlemagne, the Frankish ruler of the Carolingian dynasty, who ruled over areas encompassing modern-day France, western and southern Germany, the Low Countries, Switzerland, and northern Italy.