Rocket fired at Israel due to technical negligence: Gaza militants

Gaza militants fired a rocket at southern Israel on Sunday, a day after an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire ended five days of cross-border fighting, and Palestinian militant groups said the launch had been a “technical error.”



Shortly afterwards, explosions were heard in northern Gaza and the Palestinians reported that a militant outpost had been struck by Israel. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

Just before sundown, sirens went off in Israeli towns near the border, sending residents running for shelter, about 20 hours after the ceasefire had taken effect.

Israel’s military said a single rocket fired from Gaza struck an open area.

A source from the joint operations room of militant groups in Gaza said the rocket was launched “due to a technical error.”

No injuries were reported on either side.