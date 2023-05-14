Preliminary results indicate Erdoğan might win election in round one

Preliminary results from Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday showed Tayyip Erdoğan ahead with 55.03 pct. compared to opposition rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu with 39 pct, though pollsters expected the gap to narrow in the tight contest.



HaberTurk and other Turkish broadcasters said the results, given less than two hours after polling stations closed, were based on 21.33 percent of the ballot boxes counted.

The results were not expected to be published until later in the evening, however the head of Turkey’s High Election Board earlier lifted a publication ban and said to wait until it announces official tentative results.

Pre-election polls had given the edge to Kılıçdaroğlu, who pledges to roll back much of Erdogan’s two-decade legacy.