New financial injection will not increase inflation: Poland’s ruling party leader

Speaking at the Law and Justice (PiS) party convention in Warsaw, party leader Jarosław Kaczyński said that “we hope for low inflation in the new year, so this new financial injection will no longer threaten a return to inflationary tendencies – we have taken this into account.”



“The Law and Justice Hive Programme” convention was held over the weekend in Warsaw with the participation of the PiS president and the hierarchy of the party.

During the event 10 thematic panels were held, including discussions on the economy, social issues, energy and defense.

Kaczyński announced, among others, an increase of PLN 300 (EUR 66) to the current 500+ childcare benefit to PLN 800 (EUR 176), free prescription medicines from the age of 65 and free medicines for children and adolescents up to 18 years of age.

“Elections are won with difficult, hard work. We will not follow the path of our opponents, but we must reach millions of Poles with our message. There is an imaginary reality in our country, let me put it bluntly, TVN’s (government-critical private TV broadcaster) reality. We have to get many Poles out of this reality, then our victory will be truly decisive and we will move forward.”

He said that these are not “the final details for this election,” and that “there are more meetings ahead of us, and further proposals to be discussed.”