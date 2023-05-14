Deadly cyclone strikes western Myanmar

A powerful storm pummelled western Myanmar on Sunday, May 14, sending debris flying mid-air and causing roads to be flooded.



Myanmar braces as ‘intensified’ Mocha approaches

see more

Videos obtained by Reuters showed strong winds damaging the roofs of buildings in Sittwe city, with visibility at a Rohingya camp heavily reduced on near-empty roads.

Cyclone Mocha, packing winds of up to 210 kph (130 mph), could bring sea surges of up to 12 feet (4 m) affecting more than 2 million people directly in its path, most of them in Myanmar’s Rakhine and Chin states.

At least 100,000 people in Myanmar’s impoverished Rakhine state have moved to safer areas since last week, said a major ethnic militia and the U.N. humanitarian office (OCHA).