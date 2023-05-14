Brussels holds EU-brokered peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia met in Brussels on Sunday, May 14, for EU-sponsored peace talks with tensions running high on the border.



Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sat down individually for meetings with EU Council President Charles Michel before joint talks.

Exchanges of fire with weapons including mortars and drones at the border between the two countries in recent days have killed one soldier from each side.

The two ex-Soviet states have fought two wars in 30 years focusing on the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh, recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated mainly by ethnic Armenians.