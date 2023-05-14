First HIMARS rocket launchers to arrive in Poland on Monday – MoD

Leszek Szymański/PAP

The head of the Ministry of National Defence, Mariusz Blaszczak, speaking at the Law and Justice (PiS) convention on Saturday, said that the first consignment of US made HIMARS light multiple rocket launchers will arrive in Poland on Monday.

In 2019, Poland purchased 20 HIMARS long-range rocket artillery systems (with 18 combat and two training launchers) for USD 414 mln (EUR 378 mln). The United States also approved the potential sale of nearly another 500 launchers, for which the Ministry of National Defence has made an inquiry.

M142 HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) is a long-range rocket artillery system on a tracked chassis produced by Lockheed Martin. The range, depending on the type of ammunition, is up to 300 km. Due to the needs of the USA and other countries interested in the HIMARS system and the time necessary to complete another potential order, the Ministry of National Defence purchased 218 K239 Chunmoo launchers from South Korea last year for USD 3.55 bln (EUR 3.3 bln).

The minister also gave an update on the 2020 government purchase of 32 fifth generation F-35A multi-role fighter aircraft from the USA, a contract worth USD 4.6 bln (EUR 4.2 bln).

“Next year these planes will be in use by the Polish Army. Our pilots are already undergoing training. I talked to our pilots and saw a twinkle in their eyes. They were really excited that they are starting training on these state-of-the-art planes, because these are planes that give network-centricity which allow the transfer of information obtained from reconnaissance to other types of armed forces so as to ensure security,” Blaszczak said.