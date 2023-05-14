Ruling coalition leads support poll

The ruling United Right coalition would win an election held this Sunday with 36 percent of the vote (up 0.3 percentage points from April), a survey by the Estymator pollster showed on Sunday.

Main opposition grouping the Civic Coalition would place second with 26.5 percent (up 1 pp), followed by the far-right Confederation party with 11 percent (down 0.2 pp).

Also taking seats in parliament would be the New Left with 10.8 percent, Poland 2050 with 6.9 percent, and the Polish People’s Party (PSL) – Polish Coalition (KP) grouping with 6.7 percent.

The estimated turnout would be 58 percent.

The results would give the United Right 201 seats in the Sejm (lower house of parliament), the Civic Coalition would get 135, the Confederation party 45, the New Left 40, Poland 2050 19 and PSL-KP 19.

The Kukiz’15 party would remain below the 5-percent parliamentary threshold with 1.4 percent.

The computer-assisted survey was run on May 11-12 for the DoRzeczy.pl website on a selected group of 1,070 Poles who had declared to vote in the coming elections.