Florida man breaks record for longest period spent underwater

A man in Florida set the record for the longest underwater habitation on Saturday, when he spent his 74th day living in the Jules Undersea Lodge in Key Largo.

Diving explorer and medical researcher Dr. Joseph Dituri is taking part in an experiment called ‘Project Neptune 100’, sponsored by the Marine Resources Development Foundation.

“The record is a small bump and we love it, and I really appreciate it and I’m honoured to have it, but we still have more science to do; the science doesn’t stop here,” said Dituri.

He says he plans on staying underwater until June 9, when he will reach the 100 day mark. The previous record for underwater habitation was for 73 days set in 2014.

The goal of Dituri’s research is to combine medical and aquatic research and provide educational outreach to students at the University of South Florida.

Some of Dituri’s daily research involves monitoring his body’s response to long term exposure to extreme pressure, information which could be useful for future deep sea marine missions.