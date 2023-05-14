First HIMARS systems to reach Poland on Monday: def min

The first HIMARS launchers are due to arrive in Poland on Monday, whilst the Polish army will be equipped with F-35 fighter jets next year, Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced at the Law and Justice (PiS) program convention.

Minister Błaszczak opened the second day of the Law and Justice Party’s program convention with a speech, in which he declared Poland is negotiating “the co-production of HIMARS”.

The Minister of National Defense emphasised that the scale of procurement for the Polish Army is the largest in history.

Błaszczak also noted the increasing strength of Poland’s defense stature, with the presence of U.S. troops in Poland and the support of the leader of NATO, which is the U.S.

“In 2021, we signed a contract for the purchase of 250 Abrams tanks,” he went on to say.

He also highlighted Poland’s “strong alliance” with South Korea, with which an agreement was signed for the purchase of tanks

“There is a war across our border and we are supporting Ukraine, but we are supplementing the donated equipment to our neighbors with modern equipment from the U.S. and South Korea,” the defense minister said.