Unique Oscypek-flavored ice cream to appear on Tatra trails

Sweet snack stalls, offering oscypek-flavored ice cream, are soon to appear on several Tatra trails in southern Poland.



Oscypek is a smoked cheese made of salted sheep milk originating from the Tatra Mountains region of Poland. Since 2008, it has been registered on the EU Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) list.

As the originators of the idea have stated, this unique ice cream flavor had an earlier period of popularity.

The ice cream is natural and will be produced exclusively in the Podhale region. It will be available in the Polish mountain regions of Palenica Białczańska, Koscieliska Valley, Strążyska Valley and Kuźnice.

Almost 5 million people hike the trails in the Tatra Mountains annually. Estimates suggest that sales of the ice cream this year will bring in earnings of PLN 100,000 (EUR 21,900).

Employees of the Tatra National Park have taken care not to produce additional garbage. No serviettes or plastic spoons will be provided along with the ice cream and their cones.