Biden says U.S. debt ceiling talks are ‘moving along’

U.S. President Joe Biden has indicated that discussions regarding the increase of the U.S. government’s debt limit are progressing. He revealed this information to reporters during an encounter at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

U.S. President and top Republican lawmakers discuss raising debt ceiling

President Biden, when questioned about the status of the debt ceiling talks, responded, “I think they’re moving along, it’s hard to tell. We’ve not, we’ve not reached the crunch point yet, but there’s real discussion about some changes we all could make, but we’re not there yet.”

While there’s still a level of uncertainty surrounding the negotiations, President Biden seemed resolute about reaching a resolution before June 1, stating, “It has to be.”

The President is set to resume negotiations with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other congressional leaders in the coming week. The meeting, originally scheduled for Friday, was postponed to allow staff to continue deliberations.

Biden’s aides and McCarthy have reportedly started discussions on ways to limit federal spending, as the dialogue on raising the government’s USD 31.4 tln debt ceiling continues. According to the Treasury Department, the nation could exhaust its funds by June 1 if lawmakers do not increase the debt ceiling, which could lead to a catastrophic default.