Erdoğan accuses opposition of working with Biden as elections approach

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan held his last election rallies in Istanbul on Saturday, accusing the opposition of working with U.S. President Joe Biden to topple him while making a final appeal ahead of the biggest challenge to his 20-year rule.

Polls show Erdoğan trailing the main opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu a day ahead of one of the most consequential elections in Turkey’s modern history. However, if neither of them wins more than 50 percent of the vote and secures an outright win, the vote will go to a runoff on May 28.

Erdoğan’s campaign over the past month has focused on his government’s achievements in the defense industry and infrastructure projects and his assertion that the opposition would roll back such developments.

One of his talking points has been that the opposition is receiving orders from the West and that they will bow down to Western nations’ wishes if elected.

Today on a campaign trail by #Turkey's Erdogan:

* I get my orders from Allah

* US President Biden ordered to topple me

* Opposition will sanction Russia on US orders

* Russian meddling into Turkish elections is a lie

* West gone crazy when Hagia Sophia turned to a mosque pic.twitter.com/1EwMvFLGxb

— Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) May 13, 2023

Biden’s comments

At a rally in Istanbul’s Umraniye district, Erdoğan recalled comments made by Biden and published by the New York Times in January 2020, when he was campaigning for the White House. At that time, Biden said Washington should encourage Erdoğan’s opponents to defeat him electorally, stressing he should not be ousted in a coup.

The comments, which resurfaced later that year in a video that made Biden the most popular topic on Twitter in Turkey, were condemned by Ankara at the time as “interventionist”.

“Biden gave the order to topple Erdoğan, I know this. All my people know this,” Erdoğan said. “If that is the case, then the ballots tomorrow will give a response to Biden too,” he added.

U.S. takes no sides in Turkey’s elections

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said Turkey was a long-standing U.S. ally and Washington would be following the election closely, but added: “The United States does not take sides in elections”.

“Our only interest is in the democratic process, which should be both free and fair. We trust that Turkish authorities will carry out the election in keeping with its long, proud democratic tradition and its laws,” the spokesperson said.

Anticipation and excitement are running high among Turks in the lead-up to the vote with some concerned about rising tensions, even violence when the results come in.

Voters will also elect a new parliament, likely a tight race between the People’s Alliance comprising Erdoğan’s conservative Islamist-rooted AK Party (AKP) and the nationalist MHP and others, and Kılıçdaroğlu’s Nation Alliance formed of six opposition parties, including his secularist Republican People’s Party (CHP), established by Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.