Truce reached between Israel and Islamic Jihad in Gaza

A ceasefire has been agreed between Israel and the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad militant group, as announced by Palestinian officials. The truce, set to start at 10 p.m. (1900 GMT), marks an end to the most intense episode of cross-border hostilities since the 10-day conflict in 2021.

Egypt, which mediated the ceasefire, urged all parties to respect the agreement, as reported by Egypt’s Al-Qahera News television channel.

The text of the agreement declared, “In light of the agreement of the Palestinian and the Israeli side, Egypt announces a ceasefire between the Palestinian and the Israeli side has been reached”.

The truce, commencing at 10 p.m., includes an immediate halt to targeting civilians, house demolitions, and individual attacks.

Israeli officials have yet to confirm the truce. Notwithstanding the impending ceasefire, the crossfire persisted, with alarm sirens resonating in southern Israel and the Israeli military confirming strikes on six operational command posts belonging to Islamic Jihad.

The latest wave of Israeli airstrikes began early Tuesday, with the stated objective of targeting Islamic Jihad commanders orchestrating attacks in Israel. This elicited a retaliatory barrage of hundreds of rockets from the Iran-backed group, forcing around one and a half million Israelis into air raid shelters.

Throughout the five-day operation, Israel eliminated six high-ranking Islamic Jihad commanders and decimated several military infrastructures. However, the airstrikes also reportedly claimed the lives of at least ten civilians, including women and children.