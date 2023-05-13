Poles pray thanking God for saving John Paul II 42 years ago

A prayer at Poland’s Jasna Góra Monastery took place, thanking God for rescuing John Paul II from an assassination attempt on his life in 1981. Saturday marks the 42nd anniversary of the day Mehmet Ali Ağca shot the Polish Pope at St. Peter’s Square.

Drivers, bank employees, and representatives of the ham radio community, among others, came on a pilgrimage to Jasna Góra Monastery on Saturday, to give thanks for John Paul II’s rescue.

Assasination attempt

On May 13, 1981, in St. Peter Square in the Vatican, an attempted assassination of John Paul II took place. The Pope was shot in the hand and in the stomach by a Turkish man, Mehmet Ali Ağca. The seriously wounded Pope was immediately taken to the Gemelli clinic and underwent several hours of surgery, during which doctors fought for his life.

John Paul II attributed his rescue to the protection of Our Lady of Fatima because the shots were fired on the anniversary of the Fatima apparitions, on May 13.

St. John Paul II visited Fatima in May 1982, exactly a year after the failed assassination attempt on his life, in St. Peter's Square. Here he is praying in the Chapel of the Apparitions, thanking Our Lady of Fatima for her protection. pic.twitter.com/JjG9XAaZpn

— Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) May 12, 2023

Ali Ağca was sentenced by an Italian court to life imprisonment in July 1981. John Paul II forgave him and asked for his pardon, which happened 19 years later. In 2000, Ağca was sent to a Turkish prison for other crimes. He was released in 2010.