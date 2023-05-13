President observes 2023’s largest Polish military exercises

Polish President Andrzej Duda visited Ustka on Saturday to observe this year’s largest exercise of the Polish Armed Forces – Anaconda-23. He also appealed to act calmly and without emotion in relation to the unidentified object that entered Poland’s airspace from the direction of Belarus on Saturday.

Anakonda-23 involves a total of about 13,000 Polish soldiers and several hundred military personnel from NATO and partner countries.

“The main objective of the exercise is to integrate the military capabilities of the Polish Armed Forces, allied troops, partner troops, and the non-military system in an international operational environment and to test the level of interoperability and capabilities of types of armed forces in response to real threats in the Baltic Sea region,” the official website of the Polish president states.

The military conducted drills using AHS Krabs and K9 howitzers, WR-40 Langusta rocket launchers, F-16 aircraft, Mi-14 SAR Helicopters and Bayraktar TB2 aerial vehicles among others.

#StrongerTogether and #WeAreNATO are much more than just #⃣

As part of #Anakonda23, 🇵🇱 ships of the Maritime Component from the 8th Coastal Defense Flotilla cooperated with🇳🇴🇧🇪🇪🇪🇫🇷🇩🇪ships of Standing NATO Mine Counter Measures Group 1 @COM_SNMCMG1increasing #interoperability. https://t.co/HLiCvu1eTH

— Poland MOD 🇵🇱 (@Poland_MOD) May 12, 2023

Unidentified object

“I can’t talk about the details here, especially of recent events, because most of them are classified. I also call for this secrecy clause to be firmly respected because it is extremely important,” Duda stressed.

“We know very well who the potential opponent is today. The opponent should not hear or know too much. This is neither in our interest, nor, above all, in the interest of the security of the Republic of Poland, which must be the most important thing for all of us, and I have no doubt that it is,” he noted.

“I would like the public to remain calm, in full confidence that Poland is safe and everyone is trying to do their job to the best of their ability,” the Polish head of state said.

“For me, the most important thing is that Poland is safe, and above all, that all our citizens have a sense of security,” he emphasized.

The president said that Poland remains in constant contact with its allies.

“On Monday, I have a preliminary appointment with the Secretary General of NATO, also in connection with the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius, I will talk with Jens Stoltenberg on all these topics related to the preparation for the summit,” he stated.