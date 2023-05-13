Four Russian military aircraft downed near Ukraine border

The Russian news outlet Kommersant has reported the downing of four Russian military aircraft near the Ukrainian border. The report claims that two Russian fighter jets – a Su-34 and a Su-35 – and two Mi-8 military helicopters were brought down in an alleged ambush in the Bryansk region, adjacent to northeastern Ukraine.

The aircraft were part of an assault group intended to conduct a missile and bomb attack on targets in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region.

While the Russian state news agency, TASS, confirmed the crash of a Su-34 in the region, it did not specify the cause. It also reported a helicopter engine fire causing a crash near Klintsy, around 40 km from the border, but made no mention of the Su-35 or a second helicopter.

A video posted on the pro-war Russian Telegram channel, Voyenniy Osvedomitel, showed a helicopter exploding in mid-air before falling to the ground in flames. The commentary suggested it was a Mi-8 shot down by a missile.

One of the worst days ever for the Russian Air Force: Today, at least 4 aircraft- an Su-34 strike jet, an Su-35 fighter and two Mi-8 helicopters, were shot down by anti-air missiles over Bryansk Oblast within Russia.

So far it is unclear what kind of missiles were used. pic.twitter.com/LjipZShRWC

— 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) May 13, 2023

The Ukrainian government, usually reserved about incidents within Russia, has not officially responded. However, Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tweeted about the incident, calling it “Justice … and instant karma”.