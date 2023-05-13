Doomsday cult death toll in Kenya rises to 201

Searchers for survivors and victims of a doomsday cult in Kenya’s Shakahola forest discovered 22 more bodies on Saturday, bringing the death toll of one of the country’s worst tragedies to 201, according to a regional governmental official.

‘A highly organized crime’: Kenyan investigators on victims of starvation cult

Rhodah Onyancha, a regional commissioner, told journalists in the Shakahola forest that a forensic team exhumed 22 bodies on Saturday. The search continues in the forest in the country’s southwest.

She said one more suspect had also been arrested, bringing the total number of those detained over the deaths to 26.

Throughout this week authorities have been digging up shallow graves scattered through the forest looking for remains and scouring the area for any survivors as hundreds of people are still reported missing.

On Friday (May 12), 29 bodies were unearthed, including those of 12 children which were found in one grave.

On Wednesday (May 10), a Kenyan court denied bail to Paul Mackenzie, leader of the Good News International Church, who has been accused of ordering his followers to starve their children and themselves to death so they could go to heaven before the end of the world.