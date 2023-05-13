Ukrainian President Zelenskyy meets Pope Francis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Saturday, presenting the pontiff with a remarkable gift: an icon painted on a bulletproof vest previously worn by a Ukrainian soldier. This symbolic gesture took place during Zelenskyy’s first visit to Rome since the Russian invasion of Ukraine commenced.

President Zelenskyy spoke with the 86-year-old Pope, expressing his deep respect during their meeting, which lasted 40 minutes. This encounter follows several phone conversations they’ve had since the war started and their previous face-to-face meeting in 2020.

Pope Francis, initially trying to maintain a balanced stance to facilitate mediation, has recently intensified his condemnation of Russia’s actions, equating them with some of the most egregious crimes against Ukraine during the Soviet era.

His intriguing remark about the Vatican’s involvement in a mission to end the war sparked curiosity in late April, stating, “There is a mission underway now, but it is not yet public. When it becomes public, I will discuss it.”

Francis’ continuous pleas for peace and his aspiration to mediate between Kyiv and Moscow haven’t yet yielded any significant breakthroughs. Despite this, President Zelenskyy maintains an open invitation for the Pope to visit Kyiv as part of his peace mission, while advocating for a Global Peace Summit based on Kyiv’s 10-point peace plan.

Earlier on Saturday, Zelenskyy met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who affirmed Italy’s full military and financial support for Ukraine, and reiterated Italy’s backing for Ukraine’s EU membership aspiration.

On the same day, both Meloni and Italian President Sergio Mattarella reaffirmed Italy’s comprehensive support for Ukraine. Zelenskyy, escorted by fighter jets, arrived in Rome aboard an Italian government plane and is scheduled to visit Berlin on Sunday.