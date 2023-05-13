Blanka ready to conquer Eurovision with lucky number 4

Excitement was building in Liverpool on Saturday for the Grand Final of Eurovision 2023 which is set to begin at 21:00 CEST. “We’ve had our two Semi-Finals, which gave us 20 qualifiers joining our Big Five countries and reigning Contest champs Ukraine,” the official Eurovision website wrote announcing the running order of the competition.

Fans around the globe elevate Polish singer to Eurovision final

Poland’s representative Blanka has qualified for Saturday’s final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, which is being held in Liverpool. Her…

The city in northern England is hosting the annual song contest on behalf of the 2022 winner Ukraine, which was not able to stage, as is customary, because of Russia’s invasion.

The 26 competing acts span musical styles from ballads to heavy rock to rap, starting with Austria’s Teya & Salena performing “Who The Hell is Edgar?”.

Blanka for the win!

Poland’s contender Blanka Stajkow will be performing her song called “Solo” soon after the final begins as she got fourth place in the running order.

Here is your #Eurovision2023 Grand Final Running Order!

— Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 11, 2023

“I think the most amazing moment was when I started feeling the support from the fans and I started getting a lot of amazing messages as well as the support I’ve received from my whole family because they just give their whole heart to me. And that’s amazing,” Blanka said after qualifying for the final.

#Vote4Poland #Vote4Bejba Number 4 🇵🇱🔝🔥

— chicho (@ch_patryk) May 13, 2023

The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest is decided by a combination of points awarded by juries and viewers in each competing country, plus for the first-time viewers in other countries.

The Liverpool arena can hold about 6,000 plus many thousand more can watch in a fan zone on the banks of the River Mersey.