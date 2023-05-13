Peruvian archaeologists unearth 4,000-year-old temple

A 4,000-year-old temple was uncovered at the Miraflores archaeological site in western Peru, announced Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos (UNSM) on Friday. The U-shaped temple is believed to have been a site for religious ceremonies.

The notable discovery includes a chacana, an ancient Andean cross symbol, carved into a frieze. Archaeologist Pieter Van Dalen explained, “This chacana or southern cross is the oldest complete representation that has been found in the Andes.”

Van Dalen further elaborated on the significance of the find, stating it underscores the importance of the chacana symbol in ancient Peruvian cultures, underlining its long cultural and religious tradition spanning 4,000 years up to the Inca period.