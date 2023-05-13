Poland must be strong to be sovereign: ruling party leader

In order to be sovereign, Poland must be strong, the leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jarosław Kaczyński said on Saturday during a PiS convention held to announce the party’s manifesto policies ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for this autumn. He listed economic, military, and spiritual strength as the chief criteria to achieve that.

Kaczyński emphasized that PiS had realized its program during its eight years in power and for the coming years not to be wasted it must secure another electoral victory.

He said good policy was “prudent action for the common good” serving both the national community as well as individual citizens, which he said was a great but necessary challenge.

He also pointed out that the weekend convention was a conclusive moment with 10 panels planned, three of them concerning the economy, five on society, and two on political issues. Kaczyński said that the theme of the event was patriotism, adding that this meant “attachment and love for the homeland,” but that this involved being prepared to defend it.

The leader of PiS argued that national sovereignty must be the foundation for future prosperity.

“The sovereignty and freedom of Poles – this was the trend, the thread, that has run ceaselessly through our history since times long past,” he said.

“For Poland to be sovereign, it must be strong,” Kaczyński emphasized. “It must be strong economically, i.e. giving a decent level of living to every citizen. It must be strong militarily. And finally, it must be strong spiritually. This is very important. It must be strong morally,” he concluded.

The convention was attended by top Polish officials including Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Culture Minister Tadeusz Gliński, Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak, and others.