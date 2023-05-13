Ukrainian forces use mobile rocket system against Russian frontline

Ukrainian forces utilized ‘Partyzan’, a mobile multiple-launch rocket system, against Russian forces on the southern frontline near Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia region, on Friday. Artillery shelling echoed through the area as soldiers unloaded rockets for the ‘Partyzan’ system.

Ukraine reports minor advancements around Bakhmut

The unit’s commander, identified by the call-sign ‘Khokhol’, stated, “Enemy artillery is shooting at us now. We will try to hit it now. We have the coordinates, their artillery is 18 kilometers (11 miles) from us.” The commander further claimed that the ‘Partyzan’ system could reach enemy targets up to 36 kilometers away.

Soldiers inscribed messages on the rockets before loading them into the system, with one reading, “For the orcs, without respect.”

The grim reality of the frontline was underlined by incoming shelling as the unit prepared the system for launch. “There is quite a short time period for the crew to take a position. Because if the enemy sees it, there will be incoming rockets and artillery. They (Russians) hunt this crew,” explained the press officer, known by the call-sign ‘Choreographer’.

Ukraine is widely anticipated to soon launch a counteroffensive aimed at pushing back Russian forces, with the recapture of the entire Zaporizhzhia region being a primary objective according to analysts.