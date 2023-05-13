Italy promises full support for Ukraine

After arriving in Rome on Saturday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Italian President Sergio Mattarella, who assured him that Italy is fully supporting Ukraine in its resistance against Russia’s invasion. The presidents held talks at the Quirinale Palace.

Zelenskyy arrives in Rome to meet Pope Francis

Mattarella also told Zelenskyy that while everyone supporting Ukraine wanted peace, “it must be a true peace and not a surrender”, a source said.

As the Ukrainian President headed to the presidential palace, his motorcade passed by small groups of people holding Ukrainian flags.

Subsequently, Zelenskyy joined Prime Minister Georgia Meloni for lunch.

Meloni visited Zelenskyy in Kyiv in February to assure him of Italy’s continued support for Ukraine, despite some of her allies, most notably former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, having long standing, close ties with Moscow.

Zelenskyy is also scheduled to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican later on Saturday. It is expected to be the most significant part of his time in Italy. He previously met the Pope at the Vatican in 2020 and the two have had several phone conversations since the war began.

On Twitter, Zelenskyy called his visit to Italy and the Vatican “An important visit for the approaching victory of Ukraine!”

Today in Rome. I'm meeting with President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister of Italy @GiorgiaMeloni and the Pope @Pontifex. An important visit for approaching victory of Ukraine! 🇮🇹🤝🇺🇦🤝🇻🇦

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 13, 2023

Zelenskyy flew to Rome on an Italian government plane that was escorted over Italian airspace by fighter jets. He is due to go to Germany either on Saturday night or Sunday morning.