Myanmar braces as ‘intensified’ Mocha approaches

The cyclonic storm Mocha has intensified into a very severe one in the Bay of Bengal and has triggered west Myanmar to brace for a looming cyclone with the highest wind speed of 161-177 kilometers per hour (kmph) when it makes landfall on Sunday.



The warning was issued by the country’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology (DMH).

Myanmar’s western coastal Rakhine State, southeastern coastal Tanintharyi region and south central Yangon region are expected to see powerful winds and torrential rainfall.

In the country’s largest city Yangon, authorities have taken proactive measures in response to the coming storm. Local residents have also heeded the warnings to prepare ample daily supplies.

“We have prepared many foods at home in advance, such as noodles, bread and juice, which can support us for at least one week,” resident Ma Mway Kyaw San said.

The prices of daily necessities have gone up slightly due to the growing purchasing demand before the Mocha lands. Local merchants said vegetables, eggs and rice have seen much higher sales volume than usual.

“Since the storm is coming, people are buying more eggs now. They didn’t buy too many at once before, now they are buying some more due to the storm,” said egg seller Sein Lae Lae.

“Onions are selling very well recently and the prices have increased. As the storm is coming, people would love to buy more [than usual],” onions seller Ko Kyaw Myint said.

Local pharmacies have prepared enough medicines for emergency use and the prices remain stable so far, as Myanmar’s health department said tough action will be taken against price gouging.