Kazakh President declares eternal friendship with China

China and Kazakhstan are permanent comprehensive strategic partners to each other, according to Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who is scheduled to visit China between May 16 and 20.

Having strategic partnership and permanent friendship with China is in the longstanding interests of the Kazakh people, the President said during an interview given to China Central Television, which was aired on Friday prior to his visit to China.

Speaking of bilateral relations, President Tokayev said that China plays a very important role in Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.

“In September 2019, I went to China to pay a state visit and we had excellent talks with Chairman Xi Jinping. And we agreed to pursue a mutually beneficial policy of bringing our people together. It means that we should enjoy a strategic partnership, an eternal friendship between both countries. I think that it is very much in the interests, in the longstanding interests of the Kazakh people, and I’m very much committed to this kind of policy. And of course, we have no doubts about the importance of having a strategic partnership with our immediate neighbor – China,” said Tokayev.

On the topic of Taiwan, he expressed his controversial conviction that the region was part of China.

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan will pay a state visit to China from May 16 to 20.

Meanwhile, the first China-Central Asia Summit will be held on May 18 and 19 in Xian, Shaanxi Province, and chaired by President Xi Jinping. The presidents of the five Central Asian countries will attend the summit.