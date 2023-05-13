Defence ministry reports suspected observation balloon from Belarus

An object, thought to be an observation balloon, has been detected in Polish airspace coming from the direction of Belarus, Poland’s Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

The defence ministry took to Twitter to announce the news.

“The Air Operations Centre (COP) has recorded the appearance in Polish airspace of an object which was flying from the direction of Belarus,” the ministry tweeted. “According to information from COP, it is probably an observation balloon. Radar contact was lost in the vicinity of Rypin.”

The tweet continued: “Operational Command took the decision to activate the duty shift of the Territorial Defence Force to search for the object.”