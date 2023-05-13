Germany unveils its biggest military package to Ukraine

Germany on Saturday announced EUR 2.7 bn (USD 3 bn) of military aid to Ukraine, its biggest such package to date since Russia’s invasion, and pledged further support for Kyiv for as long as necessary.



The package will include 30 Leopard 1 tanks, 15 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, over 200 reconnaissance drones and four Iris-T anti-aircraft systems, according to a defense ministry statement.

“We all wish for a speedy end to this terrible and illegal war… Unfortunately, this is not yet foreseeable. Therefore, Germany will provide any help it can – as long as it takes,” German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

“Thank you to our allies,” Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, wrote in a post on Telegram confirming the package.

Ukraine has pressed its allies for long-range weapons, jets and ammunition before a counteroffensive expected in coming weeks or months. Saturday’s German package also included 18 howitzers.

Berlin was initially reluctant to provide heavy arms to Ukraine to help it counter Russia’s invasion, fearing it might escalate the fight.