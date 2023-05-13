Marmots of Tatra Mountains wake up from winter hibernation

As spring temperatures rise in the Tatra Mountains, south Poland, marmots begin to wake up from their long winter sleep and venture out of their burrows located at 1,800 meters above sea level.



It seems that the marmots have been expanding their real estate holdings, as rangers from the Tatra National Park (TPN) have spotted tracks not only in marmots’ usual habitats, but also in new areas of the park.

“Currently, the rangers of the Tatra National Park are in the process of counting the marmots, or to be precise, the number of actively used burrows, which help to estimate the number of animals. It is a biannual inventorisation. The monitoring is carried out when the animals come out from their layers, because it is easiest to spot the tracks in the snow and find the burrows,” explains Tomasz Skrzydlowski, Eng.D., from TPN.

According to TPN’s estimates there are close to 120 marmot burrows in the Tatra Mountains. Usually, three to four rodents live in one burrow, which would mean there are approximately 480 marmots living at the National Park.