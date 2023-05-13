Unidentified object enters Poland’s airspace from Belarus

An unidentified object entered Polish airspace on Saturday morning from the direction of Belarus. According to the Polish Defense Ministry, it was probably an observation balloon.

Poland’s Territorial Defense Forces (WOT) were deployed to search for the object. Radar communication with the object was lost near the town of Rypin, a town in central Poland, the ministry said, without specifying when the incident occurred.

“We have deployed a ground search and rescue team consisting of soldiers from the Territorial Defence Forces. They have been sent to the region. Currently the team reports to the Armed Forces Operational Command,” said spokesman for WOT Witold Sura.

The team has been carrying out search operations since early hours on Saturday morning.

“It is a small team, however if the need arises, we will deploy a larger force,” Sura elaborated.

The local command of the State Fire Service in Toruń, central Poland, has also been notified about the incident.

“I can confirm that we have received information about a balloon in our airspace, which has disappeared from radar around Rypin. Everything happened during the night. At the moment the fire service has not been engaged in the operations on location,” said an officer on duty at the Toruń Fire Service station.