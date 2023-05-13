U.S., British Fin Mins discuss Ukraine, cooperation

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt met in Niigata, Japan, for a bilateral meeting on Saturday, as their final agenda on the sidelines of a Group of Seven (G7) meeting.



Discussing the bloc’s response to Russia’s conflict with Ukraine, Yellen said there was “clear evidence” the G7 had achieved their goals in limiting Moscow’s ability to carry out actions.

In response, Hunt agreed that cooperation between the UK, U.S. and other countries had dented Russia’s ability to fund its operation against Ukraine, and also said G7 countries needed to have a better relationship with the Global South to secure more support for them.

Japan is the chair of this year’s G7 finance leaders’ gathering in Niigata, which concluded on Saturday. Finance chiefs held a three-day meeting ahead of the leaders’ summit to be held in Hiroshima, Japan next week.

Yellen on Saturday called the showdown over raising the U.S. debt ceiling “more difficult” than in the past but said she remained hopeful a solution could be found to avert a first ever U.S. default.

Yellen told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of Seven finance officials in Japan that she hoped to update the U.S. Congress within the next couple of weeks about when exactly the Treasury would run out of funds to pay the government’s bills.

She has called repeatedly for Congress to agree to raise the USD 31.4 trillion cap on federal borrowing to avert the “economic and financial catastrophe” that would ensue if the United States defaulted on its debts.

Last week, she told lawmakers that the Treasury could run out of money to pay all the government’s bills as early as June 1 – and likely in early June – unless Congress raised the debt limit. She offered no update on Saturday.

President Joe Biden, a Democrat, insists Congress has a constitutional duty to raise the ceiling without conditions to fund previously approved spending. Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, have tied their agreement to increase the cap to sweeping budget cuts.

Yellen said the first major standoff over the debt ceiling since 2011 reflected continuing U.S. polarization after the presidency of Donald Trump and raised concerns about U.S. relationships and standing in the world.

“It’s certainly not positive for relationships and standing in the world and credibility,” she said. “Maybe this time is more difficult, but I’m hopeful that this one will end in the same way others have, namely that we will find a solution. That’s what we’re focussed on.”

Yellen said it was a positive sign that “pretty much everyone” who attended a meeting Biden hosted with congressional leaders on Tuesday had agreed it would be unacceptable for the United States to default.