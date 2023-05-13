Foreign investments in Poland up by 23 percent in 2022: report

The number of foreign direct investments (FDI) projects in Poland has increased by 23 percent year on year in 2022, an ‘EY Investment Attractiveness in Europe’ report revealed on Friday.



A gateway to new development opportunities: Polish PM on Baltic Sea-Czech highway

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has hailed the completion of the A1 motorway that runs from Gdańsk on the Baltic coast to the Czech…

see more

However, the report indicates that the number of jobs generated by FDI in Poland has fallen by 12 percent from 2021 (to 18,400). According to the report, one FDI project generates on average around 148 new jobs.

According to the Chief Economist for Europe and Central Asia at EY (formerly Ernst & Young), Marek Rozkrut, Poland could benefit from its central location in Europe, low investment costs and skilled workforce in the face of the current changes in global supply chains.

Rozkrut added that an increased number of FDIs from Ukraine and Belarus was noted in Poland in 2022.