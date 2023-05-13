New perspectives needed to end Israeli-Palestinian conflict: expert

A Palestinian armed group on Friday fired rockets towards Jerusalem for the first time in fighting this week, and Israel killed another militant leader with its air strikes in Gaza, while Egypt tried to forge a ceasefire. We talked with Marcin Styszynski, Ph.D., from the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies at the Adam Mickiewicz University in Poznań about the latest escalation in the Gaza strip.



Israel-Palestine violent back-and-forth rages on

see more

Israel is targeting the Gaza strip and West Bank as most of the Islamic militant groups operate there. At the same time, on both sides, the escalation diverts attention from internal problems, such as the controversial judicial reform in Israel and internal ideological struggles between Fatah and Hamas in Palestine.

It seems that the concept of two separate states, Israel and Palestine, is already dead and new perspectives and objectives are needed to end this long-lasting tragic conflict.