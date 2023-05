In this episode of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture, our program’s host Karolina Ciesielska takes a closer look at the 20th edition of the Docs Against Gravity Festival, Poland’s largest film festival, which runs from May 12-21 in cinemas across eight Polish cities (Warsaw, Wrocław, Gdynia, Poznań, Katowice, Łódź, Bydgoszcz and Lublin) from May 23 to June 4.