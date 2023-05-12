US in contact with Poland over missile found near Bydgoszcz

Asked by a Polish Radio correspondent, John Kirby said that the US had been in touch with its Polish partners, and added that the US had been trying to find out "slightly more" about the incident.

Oliver Contreras/PAP/EPA

A spokesman for the US National Security Council has said that the US Administration has been in contact with the Polish authorities in connection with the discovery of a missile near the northern city of Bydgoszcz.

According to the Polish Defence Ministry, the missile fell to earth in a forest on December 16, but was only found at the end of April.

Its origins remain a mystery although there are suspicions it could be an unarmed Russian missile that went off course after being fired to distract Ukrainian air defences.