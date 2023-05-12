Israel-Palestine violent back-and-forth rages on

A Palestinian armed group on Friday fired rockets towards Jerusalem for the first time in fighting this week, and Israel killed another militant leader with its air strikes in Gaza, while Egypt tried to forge a ceasefire.

Rocket sirens sounded in the town of Beit Shemesh and elsewhere in the hills outside Jerusalem, ending a 12-hour lull in fighting. Brief explosions could be heard in Jerusalem, possibly from Israeli missile defences intercepting the rockets.

The Israeli military said two rockets had been fired toward the Jerusalem area but did not confirm if they were intercepted. Local media reported that air defences shot them down. Israeli towns near the Gaza border also came under renewed fire. No injuries were reported.

Israel apologizes for death of Palestinian journalist

The Israel Defense Forces have apologized for the first time, exactly one year after the death of Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, for her…

see more

Shortly afterwards, Israel resumed air strikes against the Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip.

A senior leader, Eyad Al-Hasani, and his aide were killed in a strike on a Gaza apartment. Hasani was the sixth member of Islamic Jihad’s top military council to be taken out by Israel this week.

Israeli forces launched an airstrike campaign against the Islamic Jihad leadership in the early hours on Tuesday, accusing them of planning attacks on Israel. Islamic Jihad, the second largest armed group in Gaza after the ruling Islamist Hamas, has since fired almost 1,000 rockets, some deep into Israel.

At least 33 Palestinians in densely populated Gaza, including women and children, have been killed in the past three days, while one person in Israel was killed when an apartment was struck by a rocket in a Tel Aviv suburb.