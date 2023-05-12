Brazilian fishing boat with cocaine haul seized by Spanish authorities

Spanish authorities have seized a Brazilian-flagged fishing boat off the Canary Islands that was transporting 1.5 tonnes of cocaine in a hidden compartment in its machine room, police said on Friday, May 12, as they brought the boat to the port of Las Palmas.



Authorities shared a video of the 25-meter (82.02 ft) Efesios 5-20 being approached on rough seas by a speedboat sent from the patrol ship Condor.

Officers arrested the crew of six people – five Brazilians and a Venezuelan national – of the boat, whose name, Ethesians 5:20 in English, is a reference to a prayer by Paul the Apostle praising and thanking God.

Police said boats transporting drugs from Latin America often transfer their cargoes to other vessels in the mid-Atlantic to more easily reach the European market, but the Efesios 5-20 caught their attention because it was so close to the Spanish islands off the northwestern coast of Africa.