Nearly two million votes cast from abroad ahead of Turkish election

A total of 1.8 million votes casted by Turks living abroad arrived in Turkey’s capital Ankara to be separated and counted on election day.



The ballots arrived inside diplomatic pouches from 73 different countries and 156 foreign offices, including customs.

The ballot papers will be kept in a locked secure area at the ATO Congresium Exhibition Center in Ankara until Sunday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will have his two-decade rule on the line on May 14 when he faces opposition challenger Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in Turkey’s landmark elections.

Surveys show Kılıçdaroğlu ahead of him in the first round of voting. If no candidate secures more than half of the votes in the first round, a May 28 runoff will be held between the two leading candidates.