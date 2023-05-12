Search for bodies continues with Congo floods amid rising health fears

The job of recovering bodies following devastating flooding in Congo a week ago continues as experts warn decomposing corpses pose a threat to the health of people in the areas affected.



Death toll from floods in DR Congo rises to over 400

The death toll from floods that devastated two villages in east Democratic Republic of Congo last week has more than doubled to 401, the provincial…

The floods, in a remote, mountainous area of South Kivu province, ripped through the riverside villages of Nyamukubi and Bushushu, razing houses, destroying crops and killing more than 400 people.

Armed with only shovels, sticks and using their bare hands, Red Cross volunteers in Bushushu struggled to dig through thick mud and debris around a leg sticking out of the ground, the rest of the decomposing corpse left buried.

On Thursday, May 11, volunteers painstakingly recovered 17 corpses. But some complained how the task was taking a toll on them.

“The bodies are starting to rot and they start to smell, that hurts us, and some of us have fallen ill,” said volunteer Julien Bisimwa.

Thousands of people are still missing and the search for bodies is hampered by a lack of adequate equipment, the volunteers told Reuters.

Having recovered the body and placed it in a white plastic bag, the volunteers then had to carry it at least 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) to a mass burial site.

“We can’t do much in terms of ceremony because the bodies are decomposing every day. Beyond three days it becomes dangerous. That’s why I deployed the specialists here. Once a body is in the bag, the risk is no longer there,” Désiré Yuma Machumu, head of the Red Cross in Congo’s South Kivu told Reuters.

Machumu added that he expected the search for the missing to continue for the rest of the week.

A local official said on Tuesday, May 9, that around 5,000 may still be missing.

With rains still battering the region, health authorities are concerned that the already embattled and displaced population was at risk of further dangers following the floods that destroyed amenities.

“All the drinking water sources have been cut off…, everything is gone, toilets have been washed away,” said Pacifique Chiralwira, head medical officer of the region.

“At the moment the population, the survivors are going to drink the water from the lake, while we continue to discover bodies in there, which exposes us, exposes our population in the long run to water-borne diseases,” he warned.